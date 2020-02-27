Early County High School automotive class wins national grant

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Early County High School’s automotive garage will soon be getting a facelift.
The school won the national Channellock grant competition.
The class needed to get the most likes on Facebook of the three finalist schools in the nation.
The submitted video created by a student beat out schools in Utah and Michigan.
Channellock will renovate the garage and will also give the school several sets of tools and $5,000.
“Never in a million years would I have thought that we would have won,” said ECHS Automotive Technologies Teacher Kerry Morris. “Because of our community and their involvement. Everybody got behind us and it just really took off, from friends, family, to people we hardly knew, ‘yeah, we’ll do it’ and we got very lucky and we won.”
Channellock will be at the school Thursday to scope out the project.
There will be a public unveiling of the new garage on May 11.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.