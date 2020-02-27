Dougherty Co. police looking for 3rd suspect in burglary case

DOUGHERTY, Co. (WALB) - Dougherty County Police are looking for a woman, who despite being out on bond, is wanted on new charges.
The new charges stem from a burglary that happened on Jan. 8.
Bridget Nichole Ball, 24, is one of three suspects arrested in a burglary last month.
Ball was released on bond just days after her arrest. Initially, she was only charged with theft by taking. However, Ball is now wanted for burglary, firearm possession and aggravated cruelty to animals.
Last month, police responded to the 5400 block of Doles Road in reference to a home invasion turned burglary.
Items like an iPad, a Nintendo Switch and even firearms were taken. Officials said the stolen items came to a total value of over $2,000.
The victim told police that intruders also shot her dog.
“A couple of days later, we learned that the dog has actually been shot. We were able to recover a small-caliber weapon’s (bullet) from the dog’s foot,” said Sergeant David Flick with the Dougherty County Police Department.
The intruders left the scene and were eventually pulled over in Crisp County where they were arrested.
“They recovered items from the burglary but they also recovered burglary tools and I believe there was a small number of drugs. So, therefore, all three individuals were arrested and transported to Crisp County Jail,” Flick told WALB News 10.
Desmond Daniels, 31, and Bobby Hucklebee, 37, were the other two who were arrested with Ball.
“Through their investigation, it was learned that both Hucklbee and Daniels were not only wanted out of Dougherty County but Hucklebee was wanted out of Florida,” explained Flick.
Since their arrests, Daniels and Hucklebee have remained in jail.
Flick told us Ball is facing up to 20 years in jail.
If anyone has seen her, they are encouraged to call the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
