Body found in Adel house fire

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A body was found in an early Thursday morning house fire in Adel, according to Tim Purvis, Cook County coroner.
The fire happened at a home in the 700 block of West 8th Street.
The victim has not been identified yet, Purvis said. The body will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Macon.
The coroner said the call came in shortly after 7:30 a.m.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
