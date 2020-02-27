BMC: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $20.2 million.
On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.
The building materials company posted revenue of $890.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $865.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $109.8 million, or $1.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.63 billion.
BMC expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.85 billion to $4 billion.
BMC shares have declined roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 56% in the last 12 months.
