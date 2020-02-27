Americus city manager fired

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus’ top official was fired Wednesday, according to city officials.
City Manager Charles Coney was fired following a vote by the Americus City Council. His termination is effective immediately, according to the city.
The council met in closed session Wednesday and the vote came after.
Coney was suspended with pay from his post, pending a personnel investigation earlier in February.
Coney was hired as city manager in February 2019.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.