Alert issued for 3 children missing from Camden County, Ga.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An Amber Alert has been issued for three children by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
They report 6-year-old Meadow Lin Gentry, 5-year-old Autumn Leann Gentry, and 3-year-old Kole Aaron Gentry were taken on Wednesday by 26-year-old Marshall Aaron Gentry.
Officials say the children are considered to be in extreme danger.
They were last seen in St. Mary’s, Ga. They are believed to be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota Tundra with licence plate number RTQ7135.
Anyone with information should call 911 or the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 912.510.5100.
You can also provide information to the GBI line at 1.800.597.TIPS. You can also use the See/Send app for iPhone and Android users.
