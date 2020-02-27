Albany commissioner looks to get information on coronavirus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The coronavirus is on the minds of Albany city leaders. Commissioner Jon Howard addressed the rest of the Albany City Commission Tuesday night about the international threat.
“As a commissioner, I’m concerned about the coronavirus,” said Howard.
Howard wants to have local health leaders look into the virus.
“I’m concerned because we live in sort of a tropical climate and this coronavirus is a respiratory infection," explained Howard. "I talked to one of my family members about an hour ago, she was in the Walmart and she was saying folks are grabbing gloves and other things because they are concerned.”
There are currently 53 coronavirus virus cases in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The virus is causing Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to take action and now Albany City commissioners.
“I talked to the city manager this (Wednesday) morning, she said she’s gonna set aside for someone from public health to come out and just talk to the commissioners and as they give us information, we can carry that information back into our community,” said Howard.
WALB News 10 reached out to Dougherty County Public Health leadership late Wednesday afternoon for comment on the virus. We have yet to hear back.
That meeting will be held March 10 at 8:30 a.m. in the Government Center.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.