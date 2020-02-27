Albany City Commission works to fill vacated municipal court jobs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - City leaders are taking the problems of the Albany Municipal Court shut down seriously.
The court closed on Monday for the next 10 weeks, according to commissioners.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the court.
Several people were recently terminated, thus leaving several positions open within the court.
Commissioner Jon Howard said that too many people handled cash payments at the court.
That’s one of the concerns commissioners are tackling before the court reopens on May 1.
“At the end of the day or at the end of the week when they decide to do the deposit, it’ll be one person that’ll be held responsible instead of having six or seven individuals making transactions through the court," said Howard.
Commissioner Howard hopes to have those positions filled by next month.
During Tuesday night’s city commission meeting, commissioners handed over a resolution on the matter to the municipal judge.
Howard could only give out so many details about the investigation because it is still ongoing and being handled by the GBI.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.