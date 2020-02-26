Tifton Rotary Club raises $100K for water wells in Uganda

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Rotary Club has found a way to make a difference in East Africa.
The organization has joined with other service groups to expand water projects in Uganda.
Marion Curry is the woman behind the project. She said people in Uganda inspire her.
The Tifton Rotary Club and 18 other organizations raised $100,000 to build water wells in Uganda.
One well was built last fall and the groups plan on building nine more wells in nine villages.
Curry said this has drastically cut down the amount of time it takes for people to get water.
Many women and children walk at least four hours a day just to get water.
“Women or children are the ones to carry the water generally. If children are spending two or three hours a day walking to get water because they also walk to school, it creates a problem in their school attendance. These wells are going to make a huge difference with the well being in these nine very rural communities,” explained Curry.
She also said that one woman in the village carries about five gallons a day on her head.
Curry said she is looking forward to her trip in September to see the completed projects.
