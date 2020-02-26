'This is serious’- Albany Commissioners talk tax commissioner, municipal courts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City commissioners met Tuesday night, and issues like a tax commissioner and the future of municipal courts were on many minds.
Commissioners still have many questions on the tax commissioner post, and how that would benefit the community.
Commissioner B. J. Fletcher of Ward 3 says “I only hope that we put someone that knows what they’re doing.”
Ward 6 Commissioner Demetrius Young asked, “Who’s to say if we politicize the job, that it’s gonna get done any better?”
One of the major topics Tuesday night is when will Albany’s municipal’s court reopen.
That day is expected to be May 1st, according to commissioners.
That’s what commissioners discussed Tuesday night with Judge Willie Weaver.
The GBI is looking into accusations that traffic tickets were fixed in the municipal court.
The courts are also facing other issues, and Commissioner Chad Warbington believes the city needs to launch its own investigation.
“I know the GBI is doing their investigation. I believe we need to do our own investigation, and that is just documenting that we all agree all seven of us, or the majority of the seven of us, that we want some effort put towards a financial investigation.”
Judge Weaver said seven of nine positions are open right now.
