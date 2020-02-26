Settle announces plans to retire as Worth Co. Schools superintendent

Bill Settle.
By WALB News Team | February 26, 2020 at 9:39 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 9:39 AM

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Worth County Schools Superintendent Bill Settle announced Wednesday morning his plans to retire.

Settle said he notified the Worth County School Board that he plans to retire on September 1, 2020.

“My experience at (Worth County School District) has been one that I will always cherish, and I have been blessed to work with a supportive school board and some of the finest educators and support staff that I have encountered over my 30+ year career,” Settle said.


It has been a great honor to serve as Worth County School's Superintendent the past three years! There comes a time in everyone's life that they must make the decision of retirement and I have found the decision not to be an easy one to make,

Settle has been the school district’s leader since 2017.

Prior to his superintendent role, Settle was the assistant superintendent of federal programs for Thomasville City Schools.

