‘Sesame Street Live’ to perform final night in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday night is the last showing for “Sesame Street Live” in Albany.
The show will be about a magician visiting Sesame Street to put on a magic show.
Elmo wants to be a part of the magic show but he doesn’t know how to do magic.
Later in the show, Elmo will team up with characters and discover the “power of yet.”
That's the lesson of perseverance, no matter what stands between you and your dream.
The Albany Civic Center announced back in 2018, they'll bring shows from all genres, family acts and national acts to the city.
The Civic Center said this is an example of them bringing family acts.
The show starts at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 each.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.