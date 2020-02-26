1960’s civil and voting rights activist wants you to vote

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A 1960′S Sumter County voting rights activist says it still hurts remembering and telling his story that sparked a movement.
Bobby Mathis and 10 other people were arrested in 1963 for “trespassing,” and spent 90 days in jail.
He says they refused to leave a “whites only” entrance to the former Martin Theater in Americus.
In those days, black people were confined to the balconies of theaters.
Mathis says “And it was only for white people. The entrance to the Martin Theater used to be about here, and right here is where we were arrested that night, 11 of us.”
The Martin Theater was torn down years ago.
This act of defiance set in motion activism that’s still remembered today.
Almost 60 years later, Mathis walks through a parking lot and revisits the past. “It still hurts,” he said.
He says he and 10 others were not moving; they wanted equal rights, and were tired of entering back doors.
He showed where black people had to enter the theater “At the back, about where that stair door-casing is now, that’s where we use to have to enter the back door of the theater, and go up two flights of stairs.”
When he got out of jail, he and others started movements for equal rights in Sumter County.
One of those was for equal voting rights. “We have a right to have freedom and justice for all men. Not black, not white, not Mexican, not Jewish not Italian, but for people.”
Mathis believes the racism that he experienced 60 years ago still exists today but in a different form.
He says “it’s sheltered.”
For the 2020 election, Mathis wants everyone, including black voters, to hit the polls on election day. “Please tell people to get up, go register, vote.”
Mathis is now retired and enjoys spending time with his wife.
