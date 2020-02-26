Road work to impact Coffee, Crisp and Tift counties

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Contractors are scheduled to begin work on pavement preservation and repair that will help maintain state routes and improve the road quality in Coffee, Crisp and Tift counties, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).
Work is scheduled to begin on March 2 in all three counties but could change depending on weather conditions.
Maintenance will require lane closures on some busy routes and drivers should be on alert for changing traffic patterns in these areas, GDOT officials said.
- In Douglas, asphalt will be removed at the intersection of State Route (SR) 206 and SR 32 and will be replaced with concrete. Concrete holds up well against the braking and idling of large trucks, which create ruts in the asphalt, GDOT officials said. The scheduled completion date is April 18.
- In Tifton, cracks will be filled and asphalt will be laid on US 82/SR 520 from east of Salem Church Road to west of Magnolia Drive. Work will be done overnight and scheduled completion is June 5.
- In Crisp County, concrete slabs will be repaired on SR 300 from west of SR 300 connector to east of the I-75 northbound off-ramp of Exit 99. The contract includes off and on-ramps for Exit 99 and US 41/SR 7 to and from SR 300. Repairs will be done during the day and the scheduled completion date is June 5.
