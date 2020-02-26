Reward offered in Sumter Co. burglary suspect information

PLAINS., Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of a recent burglary suspect, according to a Facebook post by the agency.
The burglary happened at USA Food Mart on Monday in Plains.
Deputies said a large amount of money was taken.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you’re urged to call Investigator Sgt. Chad Ciani at (229) 924-4094 and you could earn a reward.
