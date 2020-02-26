Record number of women on staff at Tift Co. Fire Department

TIFT, Ga. (WALB) - Traditionally, fighting fires has been a male-dominated profession, however, women in one South Georgia fire department are blazing their own path.
The Tifton Fire Department (TFD) has seven women firefighters that fight fires every day.
The current staff has the most women the department has ever had.
There are also thirty male firefighters.
Erin Jackson said she loves her job at TFD.
“The fire does not care if you are a female or male. Regardless, we go in there and we do our job and try and help the community and help everybody around here. So, we love it and I know all of us do,” said Firefighter Erin Jackson.
Fire Chief Bobby Bennett said the women have been a great asset to his team. He said he looks forward to hiring more female firefighters.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.