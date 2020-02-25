Rain and clouds hold into midweek

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain not as widespread but there’s enough to keep it wet. Isolated showers likely Wednesday before a cold front ushers in drier and colder air across SWGA. Late tomorrow clouds clear and temperatures drop again. Cold mornings are back on tap as lows drop into the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s with abundant sunshine. Despite the below average readings, we’ll have an extended stretch of rain-free days. Milder 60s and rain chances return next week.