Radium Springs trailhead another step closer to completion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Radium Springs trailhead — years in the making — is finally almost complete.
The project is almost ready for walkers, runners and nature lovers.
Phase one of the trailhead is already under construction.
Now, Dougherty County will soon begin on to phase two.
The trailhead is going up at the former golf course in the Radium Springs area.
The trail is connected to a loop around the old golf course.
It will go from Radium Springs, connect to Albany State University and then go downtown.
The first phase of the project is the restrooms and the pathways.
Phase two is for things like curbs, gutters and an asphalt parking lot.
“We’re excited. We’ll have a groundbreaking ceremony coming up in the upcoming months. It will be good to see the progress going on in the Radium Springs area,” Scott Addison, Dougherty County assistant administrator, said.
Phase two costs around $284,000.
The county will fund the costs through SPLOST VII and a $200,000 state grant.
This is part of all of the renovations currently going on at Radium Springs. The garden repairs underway and road resurfacing and repairs already completed.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.