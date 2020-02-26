NV5: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) _ NV5 Holdings Inc. (NVEE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.
The engineering services provider posted revenue of $132.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $23.8 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $508.9 million.
NV5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.38 to $4.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $700 million to $730 million.
NV5 shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $64.15, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVEE