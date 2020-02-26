NV5: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 26, 2020 at 5:28 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 5:28 PM

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) _ NV5 Holdings Inc. (NVEE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The engineering services provider posted revenue of $132.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.8 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $508.9 million.

NV5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.38 to $4.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $700 million to $730 million.

NV5 shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $64.15, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.

