Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

OVERTURNED CARGO SHIP-GEORGIA
Dire warning in ship salvage lawsuit not repeated in court
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A salvage company suing to halt removal of a capsized cargo ship along the Georgia coast appears to be backing off claims that sawing the vessel into huge chunks would threaten the environment. Officials from the salvage firm Donjon-SMIT acknowledged Tuesday in U.S. District Court that they would be willing to dismantle the ship using the same method their lawsuit condemns. Judge Lisa Godbey Wood told attorneys she was surprised after court filings sought an injunction against a competing salvage company on the grounds of averting an environmental disaster. The Golden Ray overturned near St. Simons Island in September with 4,200 cars in its cargo decks.
LANDFILLS-SATILLA RIVER
GA Senate panel seeks to block landfills near Satilla River
ATLANTA (AP) — Legislation that would prevent new landfills from being built near the Satilla River in southeast Georgia is advancing at the state Capitol. Senate Bill 384, sponsored by Sen. William Ligon of Brunswick, was approved unanimously by the Senate Natural Resources and Environment Committee on Tuesday. It could soon move to the full Senate for more debate. The bill would prohibit landfills, including coal ash and other types of municipal solid waste facilities, from being constructed within 3 miles from the highwater mark of the river. The legislation wouldn’t impact any facilities currently in operation.
VEHICLE TAX REVENUES
Cities could get larger share of Georgia vehicle tax revenue
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers could change how vehicle tax revenue is split among local governments. House members voted 157-1 on Tuesday for House Bill 779, sending it to the Senate for more debate. Georgia charges a combined title fee and property tax when an owner first registers a vehicle in Georgia. That was a change from the earlier system of annual property tax payments. Now, 28% of shared revenue goes to counties, 23% to cities and 49% to a county school district. The bill would give cities 28% and counties 23%. In cities with their own school districts, city government would get more.
FATAL BRAWL
Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded after brawl ends with gunshots
EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say one man is dead and two others are wounded after a large brawl lead to the triple shooting. East Point police Capt. Allyn Glover says officers responded to a shooting near the East Post MARTA station Tuesday. Glover says police found a man's body at the bottom of a foot bridge. He's believed to be between the ages of 16 and 19. Glover says a second man was found suffering from a gunshot wound across the railroad tracks and was hospitalized. A third man later arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital also suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police the shooting happened after a brawl. The investigation is ongoing.
RURAL HOSPITAL SURVIVES
Rural Georgia hospital is reborn but without its costly ER
ADEL, Ga. (AP) — The small, south Georgia community of Adel has a new hospital after facing the threat of losing its hospital for good. The new Southwell Medical has fewer patient beds, focuses on surgeries and preventive care, and at least for now, lacks an emergency room. Some community leaders see the streamlined hospital as a model for other rural communities struggling to save their own hospitals. Researchers at the University of North Carolina’s Sheps Center say more than 120 rural hospitals in the U.S. have closed since 2010. But many Adel residents are concerned about the lack of an ER.
AP-GA-MEDICAL PRICES-TRANSPARENCY
Georgia bill aims for transparency in health care pricing
ATLANTA (AP) — A bill advancing at the state Capitol in Georgia would allow patients to compare prices for a medical procedure, get an estimate of their out-of-pocket costs and assess the quality of doctors. The state Senate voted 51-1 Tuesday in favor of the “Georgia Right to Shop Act." The bill would require health insurers to disclose what doctors in their network have accepted as payment for a medical procedure within the previous year. Supporters say it would allow informed patients to find quality services at the lowest cost.
VOTING MACHINES-GEORGIA
Activists raise concerns about privacy of voting machines
ATLANTA (AP) — Election integrity activists are raising concerns about Georgia's new voting machines. They say the large, bright, vertical touchscreens allow other people in the room to see a voter's selections in violation of ballot secrecy provisions in state law. In a petition filed Monday in Sumter County Superior Court against the five members of the county election board, the activists ask a judge to order the board to use hand-marked paper ballots “to preserve ballot secrecy as required by Georgia law.”
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-GEORGIA
Georgia election chief sets qualifying for US Senate special
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state has set the qualifying period for the special U.S. Senate election featuring Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and GOP Rep. Doug Collins. Qualifying in the race will take place next week from March 2-6, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office announced Monday. That’s the same window that candidates in other 2020 Georgia races must officially declare to get on the ballot. The move could limit the amount of opposition that Loeffler, who was sworn in Jan. 6, will face. The Nov. 3 election won’t be preceded by party primaries, meaning that multiple Republicans and Democrats could be on the ballot.