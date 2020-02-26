The home of Americus’ Fuller Center for Housing receives $30K grant

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - After opening up so many doors and building new homes for families in Southwest Georgia, the Fuller Center for Housing said it’s about time it receives the renovation of a lifetime.
Linda Fuller and her husband Millard Fuller opened up the Fuller Foundation back in 2005.
“I started driving around town and found this building, it was for sale and we bought it, but it did need a lot of work,” said Linda.
The 100-year-old building is a jewel in its community and in its time.
“This home was built during the Civil War and it has been added on to several times,” explained Linda.
“Boards on the side were falling off, you could see big gaps under them. We are an organization that helps families in situations we were living in. So, we decided to do something with us this time around," said Ryan Iafigliola, the vice president for the center’s housing authority.
Thanks to the GoodUse Grant from Southface Institute, the center was given a $30,000 grant to renovate the home it operates out of.
“We need lighting transformations and other ways to save energy and also it is just going to make the place look better as well when we are all done, It is going to make the building last another 100 years,” Iafigliola said.
The grant isn’t the only thing that’s going to help the Fuller Center’s historic home.
The Fuller Center Bike Adventure group has been traveling across the country on bicycles this month to help rebuild the Fuller Center headquarters.
“Poverty housing is such a problem in the world. And one thing that I have seen through all of my little side trips with Fuller Center on the bike adventure is you go into an area and you help someone stay in their homes,” said Diane Bies, a member of the Fuller Center Bike Adventure Group.
The organization travels across the country to help build homes for unfortunate families.
“I remember installing windows and one day she was standing there watching, I was like, ‘Hey, do you want to put this window in?’ And she was tall, so she could reach higher than we could. ‘Can you do this and do this?’ Just the glow, she was so excited," said Bies.
“This is the home of Fuller Center around the world. This is the international headquarters,” explained Linda.
Ryan and the Fuller Center Bike Adventure group will be around until the end of the week to finish renovations.
