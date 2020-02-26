Heroes Among Us: Purple Heart Outdoors Tour

View this post on Instagram

Our February "Heroes Among Us" piece honors not just our active duty troops, but also a non-profit that works to make their lives a little easier and more fun throughout the year. And it's based right here in South Georgia! Purple Heart Outdoors Tour is a 501c3 non-profit that hosts events throughout the year and throughout the country. They invite members of our military's special forces operations (Navy SEALs, Army Green Berets, etc.) The non-profit pays for everything: travel, food, lodging & events. Last weekend they hosted a quail hunt in Edison. It's not hard to see these troops, who put it all on the line for our country, are grateful to have a little R&R. Join us Thursday night at 7 & 11 to honor these troops and Purple Heart Outdoors Tour. 💜🇺🇸🎖