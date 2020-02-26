Heroes Among Us: Purple Heart Outdoors Tour

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia is home to an organization that aims to allow our country’s finest to enjoy life away from the battlefield.
Former Army Green Beret and Lt. Colonel Dan Hammack started the "Purple Heart Outdoors Tour" in Edison more than a decade ago.
The tour features six events across the country each year, including in California, Wyoming and Montana.
Last weekend, the nonprofit hosted a quail hunt in Edison for several dozen troops.
The organization finds members of our military’s special operations forces, including Army Green Berets and Rangers, Navy SEALs and Marine MARSOC, and gives them an all-expenses-paid weekend to take their minds off their jobs.
Green Beret Daniel Kronz said it’s hard to put into words how he feels about the generosity shown by the nonprofit.
“If you look back, in the late ’60s, early ’70s and the support that the Vietnam veterans got, which was lacking, and now, I go to dinner and someone buys my meal, and people throw however much money it costs to put on this event — it’s almost humbling in a sense,” Kronz said.
Thursday on WALB News 10 at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., join WALB and Montlick and Associates to honor this month’s “Heroes Among Us": the founders of the Purple Heart Outdoors Tour.
