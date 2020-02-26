Heroes Among Us: Purple Heart Outdoors Tour

The Purple Heart Outdoors Tour consists of several events throughout the year, including a quail hunt and competition in Edison. (Source: WALB)
By Emileigh Forrester | February 26, 2020 at 10:15 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 10:15 AM

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia is home to an organization that aims to allow our country’s finest to enjoy life away from the battlefield.

Former Army Green Beret and Lt. Colonel Dan Hammack started the "Purple Heart Outdoors Tour" in Edison more than a decade ago.

The tour features six events across the country each year, including in California, Wyoming and Montana.

Last weekend, the nonprofit hosted a quail hunt in Edison for several dozen troops.

The organization finds members of our military’s special operations forces, including Army Green Berets and Rangers, Navy SEALs and Marine MARSOC, and gives them an all-expenses-paid weekend to take their minds off their jobs.

Green Beret Daniel Kronz said it’s hard to put into words how he feels about the generosity shown by the nonprofit.

“If you look back, in the late ’60s, early ’70s and the support that the Vietnam veterans got, which was lacking, and now, I go to dinner and someone buys my meal, and people throw however much money it costs to put on this event — it’s almost humbling in a sense,” Kronz said.

