Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — David Ayres is still adjusting to new-found stardom after winning a game as the emergency goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes. The 42-year-old Zamboni driver and kidney-transplant recipient helped the Hurricanes win at Toronto over the weekend. That came after Carolina lost its top two goalies to injury. Ayres is in Raleigh on Tuesday to sound the team's pregame siren before Carolina's game against Dallas. The day had included the Raleigh mayor and North Carolina governor bestowing ceremonial honors on Ayres. He has also made numerous radio and TV appearances, including on the “Today” show and Stephen Colbert's late-night TV show.