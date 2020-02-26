Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 36 shots, Mike Hoffman scored for the third straight game and the Florida Panthers spoiled Darcy Kuemper's return with a 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Florida allowed 10 total goals in back-to-back losses to the Kings and Golden Knights before arriving in the desert, but played a much tighter defensive game against the Coyotes. Kuemper was solid in his return after missing 28 games with a lower-body injury, stopping 23 shots. He gave up a goal to Frank Vatrano in the second period and Hoffman's 25th of the season on a power play in the third. Brad Richardson scored for Arizona.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — One game after losing to a 42-year-old emergency goaltender on home ice, the Toronto Maple Leafs found redemption on the road with a 4-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning. John Tavares scored twice, William Nylander scored his 28th and Fredrik Andersen stopped 26 shots for Toronto. Jake Muzzin also scored, though he missed the third period after taking a puck off his right hand late in the second period. Toronto scored a pair of power play goals while killing off all three Lightning chances, holding Tampa Bay to one shot.
MIAMI (AP) — Three-time All-Star outfielder Matt Kemp is mounting a comeback with the Miami Marlins. Kemp waves off the idea Miami is where great outfielder careers come to die. Three-time All-Star Curtis Granderson batted .183 with the Marlins in his final season last year. Seven-time major league hits leader Ichiro Suzuki batted .256 in his final three full seasons with Miami in 2015-17. Kemp signed a minor league contract in December, and with newcomer Corey Dickerson expected to start in left field, Kemp will try to win a spot as a backup in the Marlins' congested but unsettled outfield.
MIAMI (AP) — Next year's World Baseball Classic will be played in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami with the Marlins hosting the semifinals and final along with half of the quarterfinals. The fifth edition of the tournament will be played from March 9-23 next year. There will be four groups of five teams. Those are the 16 participants in the 2017 tournament plus four qualifiers to be determined during a 12-nation tournament from March 13-25 at Tucson, Arizona. The U.S. won the tournament for the first time in 2017 following titles by Japan in 2006 and 2009 and the Dominican Republic in 2013.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They know who Keith Mitchell is now at PGA National. That’s progress. It was much different a year ago at the Honda Classic. On a leaderboard where Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler were closest to Mitchell, and where past major champions like Vijay Singh, Sergio Garcia, Jim Furyk and Lucas Glover were hovering not far from the top, it was the relative unknown who emerged as the first-time PGA Tour winner. The 28-year-old from Chattanooga, Tennessee, is back at PGA National in South Florida this week with hopes of defending the title.