Unfortunately showers will linger into the middle of the afternoon. Especially for those along and east of Flint River Today. Temperatures will hover in the lower 60s. Clearing and colder overnight. Sunshine takes over Thrusday and lasts all the way into early next week !. Initially it will be chilly with a freeze likely Friday morning and frost likely Sunday morning. Highs warm from the lower 50s Thursday to the seasonable mid 60s by Sunday. Turning even warmer early next week with highs soaring into the upper 70s by mid week. Our next rain chance arrives Wednesday a week from Today.