FGCU looks to extend streak vs Jacksonville

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville has benefited heavily from its seniors. David Bell, Destin Barnes, Aamahne Santos and DeAnthony McCallum have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team's scoring this year and 75 percent of all Dolphins points over the team's last five games.CLUTCH CALEB: Caleb Catto has connected on 35.9 percent of the 156 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last three games. He's also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.