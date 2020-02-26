Element Solutions: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) _ Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $74.4 million.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.
The specialty chemical and printing products posted revenue of $454.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $92.2 million, or 35 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.84 billion.
Element Solutions expects full-year earnings in the range of 93 cents to 97 cents per share.
Element Solutions shares have dropped roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 6% in the last 12 months.
