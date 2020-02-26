Do you know how to filter or test your well water for bacteria?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re on a well system, you should make sure you’re filtering and testing your water.
When it rains in Albany, there’s a chance that sewage can overflow into the Flint River.
The Flint Riverkeeper said the city is working on the problem now.
If you live in the unincorporated areas of Dougherty County, you’re most likely using a well system for drinking and bathing water. There are certain things you can do, like using a filter system, to make sure the water’s clean enough to drink.
You want to make sure the water you’re drinking doesn’t have sewage and bacteria in it.
“Contaminated water has showed up downstream in some people’s wells. In terms of elevated E. coli counts,” said Flint Riverkeeper Gordon Rogers.
Rogers said if you’re downstream of the Flint, there’s the chance you could have bacteria in your well water whenever Albany sees at least two-tenths of an inch of rain.
“This pollution from the CSO is episodic, it comes and it goes, so it’s not always here,” Rogers said.
Albany’s stormwater and sanitary sewer water are on one system. So when it rains, combined sewage sometimes overflows into the Flint.
“This is where we filter it. It comes through this filter, and this is good for drinking,” Anthony Jones, a Dougherty County commissioner, said while showing off the filtering process.
Jones said there are other things you can do to make sure your water is clean if you’re on a well system.
“If you want to take a shower, brush your teeth, whatever, we use a purifying filter here that helps us out a whole lot,” said Jones.
After getting over an inch of rain by Tuesday afternoon, WALB asked Jones if he was worried about the quality of his water.
“We’re pretty safe out here, I don’t want to talk havoc upon me today, but we’ve been pretty safe since ’93,” Jones said.
But if you are using a filter system and want to be extra cautious, you just run the water, fill up your cup and take it to the county extension office. They’ll test it for you as an extra precaution.
The City of Albany has been working with an engineer to come up with a plan to get the city off of the one, combined system.
Rogers said they should release the plan coming up in April.
