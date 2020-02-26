Chatham County correctional officer charged with smuggling contraband

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation inside the Chatham county jail has uncovered a smuggling operation involving a correctional officer.
Correctional Officer Tevin Keel was taken into custody by the Internal Affairs and Criminal Investigation on Tuesday. He’s facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, and crossing state/county guard lines with contraband.
A release from the Chatham County Correctional Office says an investigation spanning more than two months led to Officer Keel admitting to the charges. He says he smuggled tobacco twice to three different inmates. The release also says he admitted to conspiring to smuggle a cell phone, methamphetamines, marijuana, and tobacco to an inmate for $275. The three inmates involved will also face charges of conspiracy.
The investigation into Officer Keel also uncovered a separate incident regarding unprofessional conduct between an inmate and a nurse. The nurse was fired on Tuesday.
