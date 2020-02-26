Brookwood Warriors in search of history in Americus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The state title is within reach.
And for 5 South Georgia teams, they’ve found themselves in the Final Four.
Tonight, we feature the Brookwood Warriors.
After taking down the defending state champions, the Warriors are now getting ready to see if they can claim their first state title.
Brookwood is just 2 days away from their first Final Four appearance, since they moved to triple-A back in 2008.
With a tough John Milledge team waiting in the Final Four, the Warriors are ready to make history.
“We’re definitely going to press them a lot," said Senior Holland Walker. "We going to try to get up in them like we’ve done the last two games. They run this weird defense so we’re going to try to exploit that.”
“Like Holland said, we plan to pressure them, push the tempo, really get after them on defense," said Senior Mollie Vick.
