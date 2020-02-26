Bainbridge talks about demolition of two historic properties

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Homeowners are looking to demolish two historic properties in Bainbridge. Commissioners held a meeting Tuesday night to hear their requests and look at their plans.
Owner Steve Elrod wants to tear down a historic house in the historic district on Broughton Street.
“As time has gone by, we have really wanted to remove that property, and use that lot behind it to build apartments. The riverwalk project the city has is kind of rejuvenated our thinking,” said Elrod.
This home has been standing since the early 1900’s.
Elrod plans to tie in the architecture of these new apartments with the buildings surrounding it.
“The apartments I want to build, I personally want them to look like they belong in Bainbridge, Georgia,” said Elrod.
Because Elrod didn’t have enough information to present on his plan, commissioners agreed to postpone a decision on his request to a later date.
The First Baptist Church has owned three properties on Shotwell Street since 2008.
The chairman of the board of trustees at the church explained why they want those homes gone.
“We want to remove the dilapidated buildings so that we can have more green space, more playground space for the young people and the children for the whole community,” said board chairman Charles Tyson.
Commissioners denied their request to demolish these homes.
"We’ll appeal their decision. They’re doing their job. I don’t have any criticisms about the job they’re doing. They’re voting their convictions maybe. I just think that they’re not looking at reality,” said Tyson.
He told us they want to add a gazebo and playground if the houses can be torn down.
Tyson thinks this space will be a great space for the children of their community to enjoy and fellowship.
