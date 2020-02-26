Bainbridge Flint flood stage expected by Friday

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) -Officials are continuing to monitor the Flint River flood stage in Decatur County.
At 8:45 Monday morning —the flood stage was forecasted at 24.9 feet with moderate flooding, with branches and debris rushing down the Flint in Bainbridge.
“Well it’s dangerous. It’s already too high,” said Bainbridge resident Larry Cantley, who spends a lot of his time fishing at this river.
He’s lived in Bainbridge all his life, even through the flood of 1994.
"We had the big flood in ’94. It washed all kind of houses away. It was all up in the back of these woods here, all up through here. Way higher than this right here,” said Cantley.
The river reached 37 feet in July of 1994. Thankfully, this time, waters aren’t expected to get nearly that high.
Van Eaken with the Decatur County EMA about what they’re preparing for this week.
“Expected to be a little over 28 feet as of Friday morning. And with some moderate flooding around the low lying areas up and down the rivers and some subdivisions around here,” said Eaken.
He told us at 29.7, it’ll reach an elevation of the docks at the asphalt company and Flint River Mills.
“We’re not showing any projections right now of it getting that high, but as we continue to go on through the week, we’ll continue to monitor,” said Eaken.
He says if you see water over the roadway, do not drive through it. Don’t put yourself in a life-threatening situation.
