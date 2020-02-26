2 arrested, 3 others sought in Tift Co. death

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested Monday, and three people are wanted, in connection to a January death in Tift County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Kevionta Travyvon Hicks, 20, and Tiffany Nicole Myers, 36, were arrested in connection to the death of Michael Wiggins, 26.
Hicks was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery. Myers was charged with giving false statements.
Authorities are looking for Quintas Taszir Ryan, 22, Stanley Ray Watson, 27, and Sean Chin, 32, on felony murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery warrants.
WALB has reached out for copies of Hicks and Myers’ mugshots. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229) 777-2080.
