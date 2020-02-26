10 arrested in Albany, Lee Co. drug investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, February 21st, members of the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, GBI Special Enforcement Team, Albany/Dougherty SWAT, Albany Dougherty Drug Unit, Georgia State Patrol, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office executed multiple search and arrest warrants after a drug sales investigation.
The major drug operation was discovered after a February 7th traffic stop of Shannon Marie Mason and Eddie Xavier Houston by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). Troopers found one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of suspected cocaine and one kilogram of suspected methamphetamine.
Agents were contacted by the GSP, and after interviewing Mason and Houston, agents determined that they were associated with the investigation.
Undercover agents then bought illegal narcotics from a residence on 9th Avenue in Albany.
Agents obtained search warrants for five addresses as part of their investigation. These were on 9th Avenue, Wexford Drive, and 16th Avenue in Albany, and Creekwood Apartments in Leesburg.
On 9th Avenue, they found a covered shed where buyers could use their illegal drugs. Agents found bags of hypodermic needles, latex gloves, Naloxone, digital scales, razor blades, and packaging materials commonly found in a drug distribution location.
A handgun and $45,782 in cash was seized, along with a 2019 Toyota Camry, 2018 Cadillac Escalade, 2015 GMC Sierra, and a 2000 Honda Accord. Agents will be conducting asset forfeiture paperwork in order to seize the property.
The following people were arrested during the investigation:
1. Eddie Xavier Houston, 41, charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances. He is in the Crisp County jail without bond.
2. Shannon Marie Mason, 39, charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, and is also in the Crisp County Jail without bond.
3. James Perk Malone, 50, charged with three Counts of Sale of Controlled Substances, three Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substances within 1000 feet of a public park, and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.
4. Patricia Lou Odum, 49, charged with Sale of Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances within 1000 feet of a public park, and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.
5. William Ray Cook, 44, charged with two Counts of Sale of Controlled Substances, two Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substances with 1000 feet of a public park, and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.
6. Jessica Bridges, 24, charged with two Counts of Sale of Controlled Substances, two Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substances with 1000 feet of a public park, and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.
7. William Porter, 57, charged with Sale of Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances with 1000 feet of a public park, and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.
8. Anthony Dewayne Pearson, 41, charged with Sale of Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances within 1000 feet of a public park, and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances. He is in the Dooly County Jail.
9. Laura Ann Dungee, 48, charged with two Counts of Sale of Controlled Substances, two counts of Distribution of Controlled Substances within 1000 feet of a public park, and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.
10. Sherod Marquell Winchester, age 38 - charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office in Albany serves 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort of the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, Turner County Sheriff’s Office and the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office.
It is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.
WALB is compiling the mugshots of the 10 people arrested in this case.
