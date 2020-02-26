Albany celebrates ‘Ash Wednesday’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christians around the globe are starting the Lenten season with a visit to church.
Wednesday marks Ash Wednesday, which starts Lent.
It lasts 46 days and leads up to Easter Sunday.
Many believers will mark the occasion with an ash cross on their forehead, which represents death and repentance.
Some Christians will then choose to fast or give up something they enjoy for the Lenten period.
Easter Sunday is April 12.
On Wednesday morning, the Episcopal Churches of Albany invited the community to partake in “Ashes To Go.”
This was where busy worshipers could pull up at the churches while on their way to work and get the imposition of ashes.
“We think of it as a nice option for those that have some knowledge of the season of the Christian year but may not be able to come to church today. So, we bring it out where it is available to people and their commute," said Senior Pastor Dr. Reed Freeman.
The other two churches that did “Ashes To Go” were St. John & St. Mark’s and St. Patrick’s.
