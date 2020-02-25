Welbilt: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) _ Welbilt Inc. (WBT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the New Port Richey, Florida-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.
The food and beverage equipment maker posted revenue of $381.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $394.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $55.9 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $1.59 billion.
Welbilt expects full-year earnings in the range of 68 cents to 75 cents per share.
Welbilt shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 16% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBT