VSU preps for conference title run

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta State Blazers are getting close to wrapping things up for the regular season.
And are setting themselves up for an easy run to the title.
For the Men’s squad, they hold the #1 seed so far.
And currently, are on a 15-game win streak.
As the Blazers get ready for their last two games of the regular season, coach has made it clear, the streaks are nice but they can’t be the focus.
“One step at a time," said VSU Men’s head Basketball coach Mike Helfer. "We don’t ever talk about streaks. We talk about winning championships. I think that that’s important, that you don’t shy away from that. When you start talking about streaks and rankings and things that don’t really matter, then you can stumble. We’re just going to try to stay focused on the game in-front of us, stay in the present, and say hey, this is what we need to do to win this game. Not to win your 16th game, but to win this game.”
The Blazers will host West Florida on Thursday at 8:30 P.M.
