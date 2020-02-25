VSU preps for conference title run

“One step at a time," said VSU Men’s head Basketball coach Mike Helfer. "We don’t ever talk about streaks. We talk about winning championships. I think that that’s important, that you don’t shy away from that. When you start talking about streaks and rankings and things that don’t really matter, then you can stumble. We’re just going to try to stay focused on the game in-front of us, stay in the present, and say hey, this is what we need to do to win this game. Not to win your 16th game, but to win this game.”