TopBuild: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $46 million.
The Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.48 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.
The insulation products company posted revenue of $662.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $673.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $191 million, or $5.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.62 billion.
TopBuild expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.77 billion to $2.84 billion.
TopBuild shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
