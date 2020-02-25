Thomas Co. authorities search for missing woman

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.
The sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page that Mallori Melton, 28, is missing.
She is 5′10, approximately 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
The sheriff’s office said she is last known to reside at a homeless camp behind Murphy’s Express or at the Serena Inn, both of which are on Highway 19.
Anyone with information on Melton’s whereabouts is asked to call (229) 225-3315 or (229) 225-4151.
