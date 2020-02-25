Some parts of downtown Albany blocked off due to Flint River’s rising level

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Ray Charles Plaza in downtown Albany is closed because of the rising level of the Flint River, according to city officials.
The plaza area is blocked off with tape and safety cones.
The Flint River’s level is 27.65 feet. The flood stage is 26 feet.
Albany officials said they don’t want people to get near the river as it continues to rise.
The current flow of the Flint River is very strong, and city officials said they don’t want people to get too close as they could get swept away.
City officials said they are considering more places in downtown Albany to block off.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
