Some parts of downtown Albany blocked off due to Flint River’s rising level
The Flint River in Albany. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | February 25, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 2:49 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Ray Charles Plaza in downtown Albany is closed because of the rising level of the Flint River, according to city officials.

The plaza area is blocked off with tape and safety cones.

The Flint River’s level is 27.65 feet. The flood stage is 26 feet.

Update on the Flint River and the current flood levels. According to the National Weather service, the River is currently at 27.65 feet and flood stage is 26 feet, so we’ve already surpassed that.

Albany officials said they don’t want people to get near the river as it continues to rise.

The current flow of the Flint River is very strong, and city officials said they don’t want people to get too close as they could get swept away.

City officials said they are considering more places in downtown Albany to block off.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

