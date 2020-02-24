Rain likely through midweek

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mild 70s and light rain covered SWGA this afternoon. Through the evening rain becomes moderate to heavy and widespread overnight. Still wet with periods of rain Tuesday. You’ll hear a few rumbles of thunder however severe storms are not expected. Showers taper off Wednesday as a cold front passes. Expect an average of 1-2″ of rain before dry air settles in late week. Flood warnings are in effect for area rivers and creek were minor flooding is occurring.