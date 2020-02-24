Rain likely through midweek

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mild 70s and light rain covered SWGA this afternoon. Through the evening rain becomes moderate to heavy and widespread overnight. Still wet with periods of rain Tuesday. You’ll hear a few rumbles of thunder however severe storms are not expected. Showers taper off Wednesday as a cold front passes. Expect an average of 1-2″ of rain before dry air settles in late week. Flood warnings are in effect for area rivers and creek were minor flooding is occurring.
Rain ends Wednesday while clouds slowly clear. A push of colder air follows dropping temperatures once again. Mornings cold again with lows in the 30s and afternoons cool as highs top the 50s. This stretch of rain free but chilly days and nights extends into next week.
