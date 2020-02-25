Rain into midweek

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Persistent moderate to heavy rain continues overnight. Rain not as widespread Tuesday but still a few isolated showers. You’ll hear a few rumbles of thunder however severe storms are not expected. Showers taper off Wednesday as a cold front passes. Expect an average of 1-2″ of rain before drier air settles in late week. Flood warnings are in effect for area rivers and creek were minor flooding is occurring.
Rain ends Wednesday while clouds slowly clear. A push of colder air follows dropping temperatures once again. Mornings cold with lows in the 30s and afternoons cool as highs top the 50s. This stretch of rain-free but chilly days and nights extends into next week.
