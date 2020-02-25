Prosecutors seek death penalty for Florida man accused of killing wife, 3 kids

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP/WKMG) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man indicted on four counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of his wife and three children at their Florida home near Walt Disney World.
State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced during a news conference Tuesday that an Osceola County grand jury had formally charged Anthony Todt. Florida law requires a grand jury indictment for capital crimes.
Todt was arrested earlier this month after his wife, Megan, and their children, Alek, Tyler and Zoe, who ranged in age from 4-13, were found dead at the Celebration home. The family’s dog was also killed.
The sheriff says that Todt confessed to the slayings and was cooperating with detectives.
Officials believe they had been dead since late December.
