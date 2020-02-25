Phoebe celebrates National Pancake Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday is National Pancake Day, and IHOP is celebrating by giving customers a free short stack of pancakes.
All they ask for in return is that you donate to your local hospital.
At IHOP on Ledo Road, all the donations will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
That is an organization that raises funds for children in local hospitals.
Children’s Miracle Network Coordinator for The Phoebe Foundation, Becca Miller, says all the money raised today will go toward a new NICU ambulance.
“We have a very large service area across Southwest Georgia, so when ill infants are out in the field and don’t have access to specialized care and treatment, we go and pick them up and bring them to Phoebe, because we do have a NICU here. This ambulance is very needed. We are looking forward to funding that. It does cost about $275,000," says Miller.
You can get your free short stack until 7:00 p.m.
