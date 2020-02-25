Over 7K gallons of wastewater spills in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Douglas is reporting that more than 7,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into a tributary of the Seventeen Miles River.
More than 7,800 gallons were spilled, according to city officials.
The spill happened at its lift station in the 600 block of Iron Road.
The spill happened because of high flows from heavy rains, according to the city.
The city is asking people in the area to avoid contact with the stream water until after March 10.
The waterway will be sampled to make sure that nothing has been affected.
