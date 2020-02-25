900 Moultrie fire hydrants to be inspected

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Over the next two months, 900 fire hydrants will be inspected in Moultrie.
All throughout Moultrie, fire hydrants are being flushed.
“It allows us to know what hydrants are in good working order, what hydrants need some service on,” said Moultrie Fire Chief Jeff Thibodeau.
Once every five years, all 900 fire hydrants get inspected.
Thibodeau said this keeps the community safe in the event of a fire.
“Knowing how our hydrants are and what condition they’re in helps us kind of pre-plan on the way to a call what we’re up against," explained Thibodeau.
Thibodeau said anywhere from 500 to 1,000 gallons of water per minute need to flow from the hydrants. Which is evaluated during these inspections.
“It lets us know how many gallons per minute we get from each hydrant in certain areas," explained Thibodeau.
Thibodeau said the first day of inspections was a success. He said the inspections will last at least two months.
Moultrie Fire Department officials said during the inspections, your water may become discolored. To fix that, you can run cold water for a few minutes and run your washing machine on an empty load.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.