Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CIVIL RIGHTS SIT-IN ANNIVERSARY
Event marks 60th anniversary of sit-in against segregation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A three-day event is marking the 60th anniversary of the first Alabama sit-in against racial segregation. Five of the surviving demonstrators will be on hand Monday for a remembrance at Alabama State University in Montgomery. Civil rights lawyer Fred Gray also will participate. A student sit-in began on Feb. 25, 1960, at the Montgomery County Courthouse snack bar. Thirty-five black women and men asked to be served in defiance of the city's segregation law. They were inspired by similar sit-ins in North Carolina. Then-Gov. John Patterson made Alabama State expel any students who participated by threatening its state funding.
AP-US-SUPREME-COURT-ATLANTIC-COAST-PIPELINE
Supreme Court hears battle over Atlantic Coast Pipeline
The Supreme Court on Monday appeared ready to remove an obstacle to construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. A majority of justices expressed skepticism about a lower court ruling that tossed out a key permit needed for the natural gas pipeline to cross under the Appalachian Trail. Conservative justices who hold a 5-4 majority on the court grilled a lawyer for environmental groups who sued and won a 2018 ruling from the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals throwing out a special-use permit for the 605-mile pipeline. Most of the justices expressed reservations about the ruling.
FAMILY STABBING-LEGALLY INSANE
Judge declares mother legally insane in 2017 family stabbing
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A woman charged with fatally stabbing her 5-year-old son and wounding her husband at a a housing area at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been found legally insane. A judge on Monday committed 37-year-old Ebony Olowu to a state forensic hospital after finding her not guilty by reason of insanity. In August 2017, police were called to the on-campus housing community where they found Ebony Olowu's son fatally stabbed and her husband with stab wounds. Mental health experts said Olowu couldn't understand her actions because she suffered from a major depressive disorder and psychosis from past traumas.
MISSING GIRL-AMBER ALERT
2 arrested after stolen car connected to Amber Alert found
WILKENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two people remain in custody after sheriff's deputies in North Carolina located a vehicle that law enforcement authorities in Tennessee were searching for in connection with the disappearance of a 15-month-old girl. William McCloud and Angela Boswell will be taken to northeastern Tennessee's Sullivan County after agreeing Monday to be extradited from North Carolina. Lt. Logan Kerr with North Carolina's Wilkes County Sherriff's Office says they were arrested Friday on fugitive warrants unrelated to the toddler's disappearance. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they are “believed to have information” regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn Mae Boswell, who was last seen Dec. 26.
INFANT KILLED
Mother charged with murder in 3-month-old son's death
WENTWORTH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office has charged a Virginia woman with fatally injuring her 3-month-old son. News outlets report Shantiequa Renea Woods, of Danville, Virginia, was booked into jail Friday on first-degree murder and felony child abuse charges. Rockingham County Sheriff's Office investigators allege the 30-year-old fatally injured the baby, Isaiah Woods, while he was staying with her in Ruffin, North Carolina, last week. The agency wrote in a statement that the child had suffered blunt force trauma to his head and torso. The baby was taken to a hospital Thursday night where he was pronounced dead.
SHOOTING-THREE DEAD
North Carolina man surrenders in trailer park triple slaying
CLARKTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say a wanted man has surrendered in connection with a triple slaying at a mobile home park over the weekend. Bladen County Sheriff’s officials told news outlets on Monday that Taurean Johnson had turned himself in Sunday night. Sheriff's officials say someone called 911 after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday saying a man had entered a mobile home in Clarkton and shot several people. The bodies of Catrice Lacole Murchison, Ronnie Lebert Kelly and Guy Lennon Barden Jr. were found inside. Authorities say Hazel Epps survived. Authorities haven't said what motivated the attack or how the suspect knew the victims.
DRUG CASE-TWO STATES
Nebraska traffic stop leads to drug find in North Carolina
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A traffic stop along Interstate 80 a few miles west of the Nebraska capital has led to a drug seizure in North Carolina. Authorities say the man from Charlotte, North Carolina, was headed west in a pickup truck Friday when he was pulled over. A deputy soon developed suspicions that the man was involved in illegal activity. A search of the truck turned up more than $103,000. Deputies then contacted North Carolina officers. They report finding nearly 1,300 pounds of marijuana and THC edibles in the man's storage unit and more drugs, a handgun and $90,000 in cash at his home.
MANHUNT-NY
Police: Remains may be those of fugitive last seen in 2018
GENESEO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say skeletal remains found in western New York may be those of a North Carolina fugitive who fled police more than a year and a half ago. Sheriff Thomas Dougherty said Sunday evening that the body is likely that of David Clyde Morgan. He disappeared into a cornfield after pointing a handgun at a police officer in Geneseo, New York, in July 2018. Dental records and DNA will be used to confirm the body is Morgan's. Two hunters searching for deer antlers in heavy brush found skeletal remains of a human Sunday. They were not far from where Morgan was last seen.