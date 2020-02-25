Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

RURAL HOSPITAL SURVIVES
Rural Georgia hospital is reborn but without its costly ER
ADEL, Ga. (AP) — The small, south Georgia community of Adel has a new hospital after facing the threat of losing its hospital for good. The new Southwell Medical has fewer patient beds, focuses on surgeries and preventive care, and at least for now, lacks an emergency room. Some community leaders see the streamlined hospital as a model for other rural communities struggling to save their own hospitals. Researchers at the University of North Carolina’s Sheps Center say more than 120 rural hospitals in the U.S. have closed since 2010. But many Adel residents are concerned about the lack of an ER.
VOTING MACHINES-GEORGIA
Activists raise concerns about privacy of voting machines
ATLANTA (AP) — Election integrity activists are raising concerns about Georgia's new voting machines. They say the large, bright, vertical touchscreens allow other people in the room to see a voter's selections in violation of ballot secrecy provisions in state law. In a petition filed Monday in Sumter County Superior Court against the five members of the county election board, the activists ask a judge to order the board to use hand-marked paper ballots “to preserve ballot secrecy as required by Georgia law.”
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-GEORGIA
Georgia election chief sets qualifying for US Senate special
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state has set the qualifying period for the special U.S. Senate election featuring Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and GOP Rep. Doug Collins. Qualifying in the race will take place next week from March 2-6, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office announced Monday. That’s the same window that candidates in other 2020 Georgia races must officially declare to get on the ballot. The move could limit the amount of opposition that Loeffler, who was sworn in Jan. 6, will face. The Nov. 3 election won’t be preceded by party primaries, meaning that multiple Republicans and Democrats could be on the ballot.
MISSING STUDENT-BODY
Warrant: Boyfriend strangled slain Georgia student
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (AP) — A 23-year-old Georgia college student whose body was found days after she disappeared was strangled. The cause of Anitra Gunn's death was revealed Monday when a judge read out criminal charges against 23-year-old DeMarcus Little. Little is a U.S. Army sergeant stationed at Fort Gordon who was recently promoted. He was charged on Friday with malice murder. His lawyer denied the charges. Gunn disappeared on Valentine's Day. Her remains were found days later. Another hearing is set for April 24.
DAMS-GEORGIA
Georgia senators want to ease rules for building below dams
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia senators want to let people build homes that could be flooded by dams without raising safety standards for the upstream dam. The state Senate voted 47-6 Monday to pass Senate Bill 319, sending it to the House for more debate. It would let structures be built in a dam’s inundation zone. The structures would have to be built to withstand a dam breach and be certified by an engineer. However, construction would not prompt a dam to be upgraded to a Category I dam. Those dams are subject to regular inspections and other rules.
SUPRISE MEDICAL BILLS
Georgia Senate passes bill to limit surprise medical bills
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state Senate has passed legislation that would protect some patients from receiving unexpected medical bills. The legislation passed Monday would require insurers in many cases to pay for care by a doctor or at a hospital that is not within their network of medical providers. It also would limit patient liability for costs. Republican state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler of Rome said the bill has been carefully crafted with many hours of work by the governor's office, the House and the Senate. Lawmakers have been working on legislation to limit surprise billing for several years. But the effort has gained momentum this session.
TESTING CHANGES-GEORGIA
Test cuts praised amid worry on comparing Georgia to others
ATLANTA (AP) — A bill that would cut five mandatory standardized tests for Georgia public school students is moving ahead. Gov. Brian Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods are among those pushing Senate Bill 367. It passed the Senate Education and Youth Committee on a unanimous vote Monday. The measure moves on to the full Senate for more debate. The measure would drop four of eight end-of-course exams in high school, including economics. The law would also require Georgia to cut questions that allow comparisons to students in other states. For younger students, the plan would drop a fifth grade social studies test.
GEORGIA-FATAL CRASH
Family of 5 killed in collision with wrong-way I-95 driver
MIDWAY, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol has identified five family members killed when their SUV was struck head-on by a Lexus traveling the wrong way on Interstate 95. The patrol says Sara and Nathan Robinson and their three children Stephen, Rebecca and Alexander were killed just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The family was from Portsmouth, Virginia. Liberty County sheriff’s officials said officers had received reports of a white Lexus traveling southbound in a northbound lane of the Interstate shortly before the crash. The driver of the Lexus also was killed. His identity hasn't been released. That car had Florida plates.