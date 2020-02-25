Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix woman has pleaded guilty to contracting without a license. The charge stemmed from a 2018 Arizona Registrar of Contractors investigation that found 47-year-old Jennifer Careccia contracted to remodel an investment property in Fountain Hills. Investigators say the victim met Careccia at an open house where she claimed to have done the remodel. The victim didn’t buy that property, but later bought another house Careccia says she was paid more than $80,000 to remodel and list. Careccia finished the project, but the property owner was unhappy with the quality of work and a lack of accounting for where more than $5,500 was spent. Careccia was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay up to $5,000 in restitution to the property owner.