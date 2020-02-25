Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jordan's heartfelt comments about his largely unpublicized friendship with Kobe Bryant were among the most poignant moments of the public memorial service in Los Angeles honoring Bryant and the other eight victims of last month's helicopter crash. Jordan says he didn't see Bryant as his rival for the mythical honor of being recognized as the best basketball player ever. He came to love Bryant as the little brother he never had, and as a student eager to learn from Jordan's experiences and skills. Jordan also provided a memorable image from the event when he stepped up to help Vanessa Bryant off the stage after she delivered her eulogy of her husband and daughter.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina still leads the way in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll in a week that saw seven ranked teams fall to unranked opponents. The top of the poll was unscathed with none of the first seven teams losing. The No. 1 Gamecocks received 27 of 30 first-place votes from the national media panel a day after clinching their fifth Southeastern Conference title in seven years. No. 2 Baylor got two first-place votes and No. 3 Oregon got one. Stanford and Louisville round out the top five teams in the poll. TCU enters the rankings for the first time in two years, coming in at No. 25.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Haley Gorecki scored 13 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to help Duke beat No. 8 North Carolina State 70-65.Onome Akinbode-James added 12 points and Kyra Lambert had 11 for the Blue Devils (17-10, 11-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their sixth consecutive game.Leaonna Odom had 10 points as Duke won at N.C. State for the first time since 2013.Elissa Cunane had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead N.C. State (23-4, 12-4), which suffered its third loss in four games.
UNDATED (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes completed three deals at the NHL's trade deadline. They did not address their injury-depleted goaltending situation. The Hurricanes acquired center Vincent Trocheck and defensemen Sami Vatanen and Brady Skjie on a day dominated by Metropolitan Division teams making moves. The New York Islanders acquired Jean-Gabriel Pageau from Ottawa. And one of the biggest trades that didn't happen involved forward Chris Kreider, whose stayed with the New York Rangers. The Penguins kept pace by acquiring Patrick Marleau from San Jose and bringing back Conor Sheary in a deal with Buffalo.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour says defenseman Brett Pesce, and goaltenders James Reimer and Petr Mrazek are all dealing with “longer term” injuries from Saturday’s win at Toronto. Brind’Amour says it was unclear exactly how long each would be out. Reimer left with a lower-body injury. Brind’Amour said Mrazek is dealing with a concussion and Pesce has a shoulder injury. Team president and general manager Don Waddell says the goaltenders would be out “weeks at the most.” The Hurricanes have recalled two goaltenders from Charlotte of the American Hockey League. They play again Tuesday at home against Dallas.
UNDATED (AP) — The Metropolitan Division was already the most competitive in the NHL. Now the race to the finish is getting juiced up. Nearly every Metro contender made a move ahead of Monday's trade deadline to gear up for the playoff push. The first-place Washington Capitals got it started by acquiring Ilya Kovalchuk. Pittsburgh answered by getting fellow veteran winger Patrick Marleau from San Jose. The New York Islanders got major reinforcement in the form of center Jean-Gabriel Pageau. The Carolina Hurricanes traded for Vincent Trocheck and the Philadelphia Flyers acquired forwards Derek Grant and Nate Thompson.